Sniper Rifle Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sniper Rifle in global, including the following market information:
Global Sniper Rifle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sniper Rifle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sniper Rifle companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sniper Rifle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
12.7mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sniper Rifle include Accuracy International, Union de Industrias Militares, China Ordnance Equipment Group Corporation, ArmaLite, POF, Barrett Firearms Company, Blaser, Azerbaijan Defense Industry and Brgger & Thomet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sniper Rifle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sniper Rifle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sniper Rifle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 12.7mm
- 7.62mm
- Others
Global Sniper Rifle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sniper Rifle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Military
- Civil
- Others
Global Sniper Rifle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sniper Rifle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sniper Rifle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sniper Rifle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sniper Rifle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Sniper Rifle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Accuracy International
- Union de Industrias Militares
- China Ordnance Equipment Group Corporation
- ArmaLite
- POF
- Barrett Firearms Company
- Blaser
- Azerbaijan Defense Industry
- Brgger & Thomet
- Zastava Arms
- Remington Arms
- Unique Alpine AG
- Steyr Mannlicher
- S&T Motiv
- Knight’s Armament Company
- United States Marine Corps
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sniper Rifle Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sniper Rifle Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sniper Rifle Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sniper Rifle Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sniper Rifle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sniper Rifle Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sniper Rifle Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sniper Rifle Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sniper Rifle Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sniper Rifle Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sniper Rifle Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sniper Rifle Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sniper Rifle Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sniper Rifle Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sniper Rifle Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sniper Rifle Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Sniper Rifle Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 12.7mm
4.1.3 7.62mm
4.1.4 Others
