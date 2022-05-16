Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Masterbatch Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch include Polyone, Albis Plastic, Gabriel-Chemie, Clariant AG and NanoBioMatters, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET Masterbatch

PP Masterbatch

PE Masterbatch

Global Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beer and Wine Bottle

Juice Bottle

Global Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Oxygen Scavenger Additive Masterbatch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polyone

Albis Plastic

Gabriel-Chemie

Clariant AG

NanoBioMatters

