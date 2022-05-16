Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Up to 1m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide include Xiamen Tungsten, Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Global Tungsten & Powders, China Tungsten & Hightech, JXTC, Japan New Metals, Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten and China Molybdenum, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Up to 1m

1-10m

10-50m

Others

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cemented Carbide

Tungsten Mill Products

Steel and Alloy

Others

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Xiamen Tungsten

Chongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Global Tungsten & Powders

China Tungsten & Hightech

JXTC

Japan New Metals

Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten

China Molybdenum

Jiangsu Hetian

Kennametal

A.L.M.T. Corp

Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten

Wolfram Company JSC

Treibacher Industrie

H.C. Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Eurotungstene (Umicore)

Buffalo Tungsten

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultrafine Tungsten Carbide Companies

