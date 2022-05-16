Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Flame Retardant Polyester Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Super-Thin Film (below 6m) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Polyester Film include Mitsubishi Polyester Film, DuPont Teijin, PSG Group, TORAY, SKC, KOLON INDUSTRIES, 3M, Hefei Lucky and TOYOBO. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant Polyester Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Super-Thin Film (below 6m)

Universal Film (6-65m)

Thick Film (above 65m)

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Solar

Others

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Flame Retardant Polyester Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

DuPont Teijin

PSG Group

TORAY

SKC

KOLON INDUSTRIES

3M

Hefei Lucky

TOYOBO

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Polyester Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Polyester Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Polyester Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Polyester Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Polyester Film Players in Global Market

