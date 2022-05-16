Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Perfluorocarboxylic acid membrane (Rf-COOH) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane include Chemours, AGC, Dongyue Group, Tian Wei and Astom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Perfluorocarboxylic acid membrane (Rf-COOH)

Perfluorosulfonic acid membrane (Rf-SO3H)

Perfluorosulfonic acid/acid composite membrane (Rf-SO3H / Rf-COOH)

Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chlor-alkali Industry

Water Electrolysis

Electrodialysis

Water Treatment

Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chemours

AGC

Dongyue Group

Tian Wei

Astom

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkaline Anion Exchange Membrane Players in Global Market

