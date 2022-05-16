Fiberglass Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Fiberglass Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fiber Yarn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Yarn include Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Johns Mansville and Nippon Electric Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiberglass Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiberglass Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fiber Yarn
- Fiber Roving
Global Fiberglass Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electro & Electronics
- Transport
- Construction
- Sport & Leisure
- Others
Global Fiberglass Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fiberglass Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fiberglass Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fiberglass Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Fiberglass Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Owens Corning
- Jushi Group
- PPG Industries
- CPIC
- Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
- Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
- Binani-3B
- Johns Mansville
- Nippon Electric Glass
- Nittobo
- Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
- Taiwan Glass Group
- Valmiera Glass Group
- Sichuan Weibo New Material Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiberglass Yarn Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiberglass Yarn Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiberglass Yarn Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiberglass Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiberglass Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Yarn Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiberglass Yarn Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiberglass Yarn Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiberglass Yarn Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiberglass Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Yarn Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Yarn Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Yarn Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Yarn Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fiberglass Yarn Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
