Floor Mops Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Floor Mops in global, including the following market information:
Global Floor Mops Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Floor Mops Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Floor Mops companies in 2021 (%)
The global Floor Mops market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regular Mops Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Floor Mops include Bissell, HAAN Corporation, TTI, Shark, SALAV, Black & Decker, KARCHER, Alfred Krcher SE and Stanley Black and Decker and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Floor Mops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Floor Mops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Floor Mops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Regular Mops
- Electric Mops
- Steam Mops
- Others
Global Floor Mops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Floor Mops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household Use
- Commercial Use
Global Floor Mops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Floor Mops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Floor Mops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Floor Mops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Floor Mops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Floor Mops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bissell
- HAAN Corporation
- TTI
- Shark
- SALAV
- Black & Decker
- KARCHER
- Alfred Krcher SE
- Stanley Black and Decker
- Techtronic Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Floor Mops Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Floor Mops Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Floor Mops Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Floor Mops Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Floor Mops Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Floor Mops Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Floor Mops Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Floor Mops Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Floor Mops Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Floor Mops Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Floor Mops Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floor Mops Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Floor Mops Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Mops Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floor Mops Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floor Mops Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Floor Mops Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Regular Mops
4.1.3 Electric Mops
4.1.4 Steam Mops
4.1.5 Others
