Glass Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Glass Tubes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flint Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Tubes include Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Duran, De Dietrich, NEG, Hilgenberg GmbH, JSG and Borosil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flint Glass

Borosilicate Glass

Others

Global Glass Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Others

Global Glass Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Glass Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Glass Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schott

Corning

Kavalier

Duran

De Dietrich

NEG

Hilgenberg GmbH

JSG

Borosil

Northstar Glassworks

Asahi Glass

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Micoe

Tianxu

Haoji

Sichuang Shubo

Tianyuan

Aijia Glass

Yao Guo

Yuanshen Group

Four Stars Glass

Yong Xing

Nippon Electric Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Tubes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Tubes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Tubes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Tubes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Tubes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Tubes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Tubes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Tubes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Tubes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Tubes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Tubes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Tubes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flint Glass

4.1.3 Borosilicate Glass

4.1.4 Others

