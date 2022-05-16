Glass Tubes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Glass Tubes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flint Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Glass Tubes include Schott, Corning, Kavalier, Duran, De Dietrich, NEG, Hilgenberg GmbH, JSG and Borosil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Glass Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Glass Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flint Glass
- Borosilicate Glass
- Others
Global Glass Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solar Energy Tubes
- Laboratory Apparatus
- Heat Glassware
- Chemical Tubes
- Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Others
Global Glass Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Glass Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Glass Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Glass Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Glass Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Glass Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Schott
- Corning
- Kavalier
- Duran
- De Dietrich
- NEG
- Hilgenberg GmbH
- JSG
- Borosil
- Northstar Glassworks
- Asahi Glass
- Linuo
- Yaohui Group
- Micoe
- Tianxu
- Haoji
- Sichuang Shubo
- Tianyuan
- Aijia Glass
- Yao Guo
- Yuanshen Group
- Four Stars Glass
- Yong Xing
- Nippon Electric Glass
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Glass Tubes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Glass Tubes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Glass Tubes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Glass Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Glass Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Glass Tubes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Glass Tubes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Glass Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Glass Tubes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Glass Tubes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Glass Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Tubes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Tubes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Tubes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Tubes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Tubes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flint Glass
4.1.3 Borosilicate Glass
4.1.4 Others
