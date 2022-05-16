Fire Cupping Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Cupping in global, including the following market information:
- Global Fire Cupping Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Fire Cupping Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Fire Cupping companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Cupping market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Cupping Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Cupping include Kangzhu, Hwato, BeiJing GuoYiYan Medical Technology and Medical Instrument CO., LTD, Mengshibaguan, FOLEE, Huamingkangtaiu, YiFang, OuMaiAShi and Cofoe and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Cupping manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Cupping Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Cupping Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Cupping
- Bamboo Cupping
- Ceramic Cupping
- Others
Global Fire Cupping Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Cupping Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Home Care
- Beauty Center
- Others
Global Fire Cupping Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fire Cupping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fire Cupping revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fire Cupping revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fire Cupping sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fire Cupping sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kangzhu
- Hwato
- BeiJing GuoYiYan Medical Technology and Medical Instrument CO., LTD
- Mengshibaguan
- FOLEE
- Huamingkangtaiu
- YiFang
- OuMaiAShi
- Cofoe
- ZaoKang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Cupping Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Cupping Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Cupping Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Cupping Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Cupping Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fire Cupping Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Cupping Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Cupping Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Cupping Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fire Cupping Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fire Cupping Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Cupping Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Cupping Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Cupping Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Cupping Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Cupping Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fire Cupping Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Glass Cupping
4.1.3 Bamboo Cupping
