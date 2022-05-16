High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct Nitridation Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules include Tokuyama Corporation, H.C. Starck, Toyo Aluminium K.K., Accumet Materials, Surmet Corp, THRUTEK Applied Materials, HeFei MoK Advanced Material, Eno High-Tech Material and Pengcheng Special Ceramics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct Nitridation Method

Carbothermal Reduction and Nitridation Method

Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Component

Thermal Conductive Material

Others

Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tokuyama Corporation

H.C. Starck

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Accumet Materials

Surmet Corp

THRUTEK Applied Materials

HeFei MoK Advanced Material

Eno High-Tech Material

Pengcheng Special Ceramics

Desunmet Ceramic Material

Maite Kechuang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-purity Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Powder and Granules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

