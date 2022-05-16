Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly in global, including the following market information:
- Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Smart Wristband Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly include Adidas, Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, Nike, Samsung Electronics, Sony and LG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Smart Wristband
- Smart Watch
- Chest Strap
- Others
Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sports
- Healthcare Monitoring
- Others
Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Adidas
- Apple
- Fitbit
- Garmin
- Jawbone
- Nike
- Samsung Electronics
- Sony
- LG
- Amiigo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Healthcare and Wearable Technology Devices for the Elderly Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare
