Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Personal Protective Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hand Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Personal Protective Equipment include Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Drger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus and Protective Industrial Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Personal Protective Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Others

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Chemical

Food Processing

Medical & Personal Protection

Others

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

3M

DuPont

Drger

Msa Safety

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

Delta Plus

Protective Industrial Products

Moldex-Metric

Avon Rubber

COFRA

JAL Group

Cordova Safety Products

Lakeland Industries

UVEX

Bullard

Oftenrich Group

Woshine Group

KARAM

SPRO Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Players in Global Market

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

