Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Personal Protective Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Hand Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Disposable Personal Protective Equipment include Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Drger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus and Protective Industrial Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Disposable Personal Protective Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hand Protection
- Protective Clothing
- Protective Footwear
- Respiratory Protection
- Head, Eye and Face Protection
- Fall Protection
- Others
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Manufacturing
- Construction
- Oil & Gas
- Transportation
- Chemical
- Food Processing
- Medical & Personal Protection
- Others
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Honeywell
- 3M
- DuPont
- Drger
- Msa Safety
- Ansell
- Kimberly-Clark
- Delta Plus
- Protective Industrial Products
- Moldex-Metric
- Avon Rubber
- COFRA
- JAL Group
- Cordova Safety Products
- Lakeland Industries
- UVEX
- Bullard
- Oftenrich Group
- Woshine Group
- KARAM
- SPRO Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2025