Technology

Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore14 hours ago
2 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Personal Protective Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Hand Protection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Disposable Personal Protective Equipment include Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Drger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus and Protective Industrial Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Disposable Personal Protective Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Hand Protection
  • Protective Clothing
  • Protective Footwear
  • Respiratory Protection
  • Head, Eye and Face Protection
  • Fall Protection
  • Others

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Oil & Gas
  • Transportation
  • Chemical
  • Food Processing
  • Medical & Personal Protection
  • Others

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Honeywell
  • 3M
  • DuPont
  • Drger
  • Msa Safety
  • Ansell
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Delta Plus
  • Protective Industrial Products
  • Moldex-Metric
  • Avon Rubber
  • COFRA
  • JAL Group
  • Cordova Safety Products
  • Lakeland Industries
  • UVEX
  • Bullard
  • Oftenrich Group
  • Woshine Group
  • KARAM
  • SPRO Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Disposable Personal Protective Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2025

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore14 hours ago
2 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Automotive Digital Mapping Market 2028 | Top Players –  Apple Inc.,  ARC Aerial Imaging Limited,  Esri Global, Inc.,  Google LLC,  HERE Global B.V.,  MapQuest (AOL)  

January 24, 2022

North America Aircraft Maintenance Tooling Market revenue to cross US$ 1,064.34 million by 2027

January 14, 2022

Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband Market Growth during 2021-2026, Rise in Demand, Future Analysis – U.S. Cellular, Clearwire, Qwest, ViaSat, Comcast, MetroPCS Communications, Altice USA, etc

December 13, 2021

Global Ceramic Hip Prosthesis Market 2021 Size study, by Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Regional Forecast to 2027

December 28, 2021
Back to top button