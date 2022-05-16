Outdoor Living Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Living Product in Global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor Living Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor Living Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Living Product include Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International Company Limited, DEDON, KETTAL, Gloster, The Keter Group, Linya Group and Tuuci, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor Living Product companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor Living Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Living Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Stone

Textile

Global Outdoor Living Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Outdoor Living Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Outdoor Living Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Outdoor Living Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor Living Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor Living Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Outdoor Living Product Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Outdoor Living Product Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Outdoor Living Product Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Outdoor Living Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Outdoor Living Product Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Outdoor Living Product Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Outdoor Living Product Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Outdoor Living Product Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Living Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Outdoor Living Product Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Living Product Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Living Product Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Living Product Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

