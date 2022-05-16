Outdoor Living Product Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Living Product in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Outdoor Living Product Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Outdoor Living Product market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Outdoor Living Product include Yotrio Corporation, Brown Jordan, Agio International Company Limited, DEDON, KETTAL, Gloster, The Keter Group, Linya Group and Tuuci, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Outdoor Living Product companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Outdoor Living Product Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Living Product Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal
- Plastic
- Wood
- Stone
- Textile
Global Outdoor Living Product Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Outdoor Living Product Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Outdoor Living Product Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Outdoor Living Product Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Outdoor Living Product revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Outdoor Living Product revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Yotrio Corporation
- Brown Jordan
- Agio International Company Limited
- DEDON
- KETTAL
- Gloster
- The Keter Group
- Linya Group
- Tuuci
- MR DEARM
- HIGOLD
- Artie
- Lloyd Flanders
- Rattan
- Emu Group
- Barbeques Galore
- COMFORT
- Fischer Mobel GmbH
- Royal Botania
- Homecrest Outdoor Living
- Hartman
- Trex Company (Polyx Wood)
- Treasure Garden Incorporated
- Patio Furniture Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Living Product Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Outdoor Living Product Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Outdoor Living Product Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Outdoor Living Product Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Living Product Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Outdoor Living Product Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Outdoor Living Product Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Outdoor Living Product Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Outdoor Living Product Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Outdoor Living Product Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Living Product Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Outdoor Living Product Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Outdoor Living Product Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
