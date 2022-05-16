Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test in Global, including the following market information:

Global Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Immunochemical Fecal Occult Blood Test (iFOBT or FIT) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test include Abbott, Alfa Scientific Designs, Humasis, Diagnosis SA, Apacor Ltd., Labtest Diagnostica, Firstep Bioresearch, Inc., LifeSign PBM and Immunostics Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Immunochemical Fecal Occult Blood Test (iFOBT or FIT)

Guaiac Fecal Occult Blood Test (gFOBT)

Global Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fecal Occult Blood (FOBT) Rapid Diagnostic Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

Alfa Scientific Designs

Humasis

Diagnosis SA

Apacor Ltd.

Labtest Diagnostica

Firstep Bioresearch, Inc.

LifeSign PBM

Immunostics Inc.

Quidel

RTA Laboratories

Teco Diagnostics

Ameritek, Inc.

Aidian Oy

EKF Diagnostics

BIOMERICA

VIDIA

MH Medical

NanoEntek

