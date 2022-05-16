Technology

Global Mobile Medical Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on the global Mobile Medical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Medical development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, etc.

Segment by Type

  • Blood glucose meters
  • BP monitors
  • Pulse oximetry
  • Neurological monitoring devices
  • Apnea and sleep monitors
  • Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Cardiovascular diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Respiratory diseases
  • Neurological diseases
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

By Company

  • Philips Healthcare
  • iHealth
  • LifeWatch
  • Samsung
  • Apple
  • Sanofi
  • Boston Scientific
  • Omron Healthcare
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Masimo
  • Xiaomi
  • HUAWEI Technologies
  • Nike
  • AirStrip
  • AliveCor
  • ATT
  • Athenahealth
  • CardioNet
  • Fitbit
  • Qualcomm
  • Sanofi
  • Medtronic

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Mobile Medical Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Blood glucose meters
1.2.3 BP monitors
1.2.4 Pulse oximetry
1.2.5 Neurological monitoring devices
1.2.6 Apnea and sleep monitors
1.2.7 Wearable fitness sensor device & heart rate meters
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mobile Medical Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Cardiovascular diseases
1.3.3 Diabetes
1.3.4 Respiratory diseases
1.3.5 Neurological diseases
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mobile Medical Market Size
2.2 Mobile Medical Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 Mobile Medical Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 Mobile Medical Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Mobile Medical Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 Mobile Medical Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Mobile Medical Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Mobile Medical Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Global Mobile Medical Market Size by Type (2022-2028)

