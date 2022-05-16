Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Titanium Sputtering Target Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Purity Titanium Sputtering Target Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Titanium Sputtering Target Material include JX Nippon, Tosoh, Honeywell Electronic Materials, KFMI, Praxair, Materion, GRIKIN, ULVAL and KJLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Titanium Sputtering Target Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Purity Titanium Sputtering Target

High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target

Ultra High Purity Titanium Sputtering Target

Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors

Solar Cell

LCD Displays

Other

Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Titanium Sputtering Target Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Titanium Sputtering Target Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Titanium Sputtering Target Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Titanium Sputtering Target Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JX Nippon

Tosoh

Honeywell Electronic Materials

KFMI

Praxair

Materion

GRIKIN

ULVAL

KJLC

China New Metal Materials

CXMET

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Titanium Sputtering Target Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Titanium Sputtering Target Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Titanium Sputtering Target Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Titanium Sputtering Target Material Product Type

