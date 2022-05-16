Technology

Radiation Curing Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Radiation Curing Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Ultraviolet Curing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Radiation Curing Adhesive include Henkel, Arkema, H.B. FULLER, 3M, Hexion, DOW CORNING CORP, ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS, Eastman Chemical and Mapei S.p.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation Curing Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Ultraviolet Curing
  • Electron Beam Curing

 

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Communication Electronics
  • Industrial Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Military & Aerospace
  • Others

 

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Radiation Curing Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Radiation Curing Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Radiation Curing Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Radiation Curing Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Henkel
  • Arkema
  • H.B. FULLER
  • 3M
  • Hexion
  • DOW CORNING CORP
  • ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Mapei S.p.A.
  • RPM International
  • Mactac
  • Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
  • Ashland
  • Huntsman
  • SIKA AG
  • GARDNER-GIBSON
  • Shandong Taiguang
  • China XD Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radiation Curing Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radiation Curing Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Radiation Curing Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Radiation Curing Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Radiation Curing Adhesive Companies

