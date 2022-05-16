ITO Sputtering Target Material Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global ITO Sputtering Target Material market was valued at 997.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1181.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plane Target Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ITO Sputtering Target Material include Mitsui Mining & Smelting, JX Nippon Metals and Mining Corp, Corning, Tosoh SMD, LT Metal, Advanced Nano Products, Umicore, CUPM and CNYEKE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ITO Sputtering Target Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plane Target

Rotating Target

Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flat Panel Display

Solar Energy

Others

Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ITO Sputtering Target Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ITO Sputtering Target Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ITO Sputtering Target Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies ITO Sputtering Target Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

JX Nippon Metals and Mining Corp

Corning

Tosoh SMD

LT Metal

Advanced Nano Products

Umicore

CUPM

CNYEKE

Sigmatechnology

Omat

Enamcn

CNMNC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ITO Sputtering Target Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ITO Sputtering Target Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ITO Sputtering Target Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ITO Sputtering Target Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ITO Sputtering Target Material Product Type

