Cu Target Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cu Target market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Purity Cu Sputtering Target Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cu Target include JX Nippon, Tosoh, Honeywell Electronic Materials, KFMI, Praxair, Materion, GRIKIN, ULVAL and KJLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cu Target manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cu Target Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cu Target Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Purity Cu Sputtering Target

High Purity Cu Sputtering Target

Ultra High Purity Cu Sputtering Target

Global Cu Target Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cu Target Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors

Solar Cell

LCD Displays

Other

Global Cu Target Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cu Target Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cu Target revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cu Target revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cu Target sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cu Target sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JX Nippon

Tosoh

Honeywell Electronic Materials

KFMI

Praxair

Materion

GRIKIN

ULVAL

KJLC

China New Metal Materials

CXMET

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cu Target Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cu Target Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cu Target Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cu Target Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cu Target Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cu Target Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cu Target Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cu Target Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cu Target Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cu Target Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cu Target Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cu Target Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cu Target Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cu Target Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cu Target Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cu Target Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cu Target Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Low Purity Cu Sputtering Target

4.1.3 High Purity Cu Sputtering Target

