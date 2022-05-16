Microtissue Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microtissue in Global, including the following market information:

Global Microtissue Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microtissue market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3D Organoid Culture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microtissue include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Corning, STEMCELL Technologies, Lonza, Prellis Biologics, amsbio, Cellesce and DefiniGEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microtissue companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microtissue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microtissue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3D Organoid Culture

Biochemical Cues

Global Microtissue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Microtissue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academics and Research Institutes

Global Microtissue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Microtissue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microtissue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microtissue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Corning

STEMCELL Technologies

Lonza

Prellis Biologics

amsbio

Cellesce

DefiniGEN

OcellO B.V.

HUB Oranoid Technology

3Dnamics Inc.

Organoid Therapeutics

InSphero

