High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Target Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Metal Sputtering Target include Materion (Heraeus), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Praxair, Plansee SE, Hitachi Metals, Honeywell, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Sumitomo Chemical and ULVAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Metal Sputtering Target manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Target
- Alloy Target
Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductor
- Solar Energy
- Flat Panel Display
- Others
Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Metal Sputtering Target revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Metal Sputtering Target revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Metal Sputtering Target sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High Purity Metal Sputtering Target sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Materion (Heraeus)
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation
- Praxair
- Plansee SE
- Hitachi Metals
- Honeywell
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting
- Sumitomo Chemical
- ULVAC
- TOSOH
- Ningbo Jiangfeng
- Heesung
- Luvata
- Fujian Acetron New Materials
- Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material
- Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials
- GRIKIN Advanced Material
- FURAYA Metals
- Advantec
- Angstrom Sciences
- Umicore Thin Film Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Metal Sputtering Target Product Type
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/