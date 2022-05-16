Temperature Control Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Temperature Control Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bubble Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Temperature Control Packaging include Softbox, Marko Foam Products, Tempack, American Aerogel Corporation, Polar Tech, InsulTote, Insulated Products Corporation, Cryopak and Exeltainer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Temperature Control Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Temperature Control Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Temperature Control Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bubble
- Composite Materials
Global Temperature Control Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Temperature Control Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Other
Global Temperature Control Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Temperature Control Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Temperature Control Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Temperature Control Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Temperature Control Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Temperature Control Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Softbox
- Marko Foam Products
- Tempack
- American Aerogel Corporation
- Polar Tech
- InsulTote
- Insulated Products Corporation
- Cryopak
- Exeltainer
- Woolcool
- Providence Packaging
- Aircontainer Package System
- JB Packaging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Temperature Control Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Temperature Control Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Temperature Control Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Temperature Control Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Temperature Control Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Temperature Control Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Temperature Control Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Temperature Control Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Temperature Control Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Temperature Control Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Temperature Control Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Temperature Control Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Temperature Control Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Temperature Control Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Temperature Control Packaging Companies
