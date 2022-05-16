High Purity Niobium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Purity Niobium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

99.9%~99.99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Niobium include Materion, JX Nippon, Tosoh, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Praxair, KJLC, China New Metal Materials and CXMET, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Niobium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Niobium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Niobium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

99.9%~99.99%

99.99%~99.999%

99.999%

Global High Purity Niobium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Niobium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors

LCD Displays

Other

Global High Purity Niobium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Niobium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Niobium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Niobium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Niobium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Purity Niobium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Materion

JX Nippon

Tosoh

Honeywell Electronic Materials

Praxair

KJLC

China New Metal Materials

CXMET

