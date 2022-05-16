AI Recognition Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AI Recognition in Global, including the following market information:

Global AI Recognition Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global AI Recognition market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AI Recognition include Microsoft Azure, Google, Tencent, Alibaba, Amazon, InData Labs, Thales, Fritz AI and Imagga, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AI Recognition companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global AI Recognition Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI Recognition Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Services

Global AI Recognition Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI Recognition Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others

Global AI Recognition Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global AI Recognition Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AI Recognition revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AI Recognition revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microsoft Azure

Google

Tencent

Alibaba

Amazon

InData Labs

Thales

Fritz AI

Imagga

Planorama

CyberLink

Fujitsu

IBM

Paravision

DeepVision

Huawei

