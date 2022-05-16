Global MR Fluid (MRF) Market Report, History and Forecast 2017-2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global MR Fluid (MRF) market size was value at US$ 68.44 million in 2021 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of US$ 131.95 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.79% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global main manufacturers of MR Fluid (MRF) include Lord Corporation, QED Technologies International, Liquids Research Limited, Arus MR Tech, CK Materials Lab, etc. In 2021, the global five largest players have a share approximately 93.68% in terms of revenue.

The North America MR Fluid (MRF) market size was US$ 24.07 million in 2021, while China was about US$ 8.95 million. The proportion of the China was 13.07% in 2021 and it is predicted that the share will reach 18.98% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 15.63 % through the analysis period. As for the Europe MR Fluid (MRF) landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 21.07 million by 2028. And in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 15.55% and 15.47 % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Hydrocarbon Oil MRF accounting for 98.99% of the MR Fluid (MRF) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 130.40 million by 2028, growing at a revised 9.77% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While automotive segment is altered to a 9.78 % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about 72.75% in 2028.

Scope and Market Size:

The global MR Fluid (MRF) market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MR Fluid (MRF) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Lord Corporation

QED Technologies International

Liquids Research Limited

Arus MR Tech

CK Materials Lab

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbon Oil MRF

Silicon Oil MRF

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Other

By Region

North America U.S. Canada



Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia



Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy



Latin America Brazil Mexico



Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



