Technology

Ostomy Pouches Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore14 hours ago
3 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ostomy Pouches in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Ostomy Pouches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Ostomy Pouches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Ostomy Pouches companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Ostomy Pouches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

One Piece Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ostomy Pouches include Coloplast, Hollister, ConvaTec, B. Braun, Salts Healthcare, ALCARE, Welland, Marlen and Steadlive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ostomy Pouches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ostomy Pouches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • One Piece Bag
  • Two Piece Bag

Global Ostomy Pouches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Colostomy
  • Ileostomy
  • Urostomy

Global Ostomy Pouches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ostomy Pouches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Ostomy Pouches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Ostomy Pouches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Ostomy Pouches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Ostomy Pouches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Coloplast
  • Hollister
  • ConvaTec
  • B. Braun
  • Salts Healthcare
  • ALCARE
  • Welland
  • Marlen
  • Steadlive
  • Nu-Hope
  • 3L

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ostomy Pouches Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ostomy Pouches Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ostomy Pouches Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ostomy Pouches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ostomy Pouches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ostomy Pouches Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ostomy Pouches Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ostomy Pouches Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ostomy Pouches Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ostomy Pouches Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ostomy Pouches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ostomy Pouches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ostomy Pouches Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ostomy Pouches Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ostomy Pouches Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ostomy Pouches Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ostomy Pouches Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 One Piece Bag

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore14 hours ago
3 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Anesthesia EMR Software Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

December 23, 2021

Global & Argentina 3D Secure Authentication Market Exclusive Report Analysis during Forecast period 2021-2028| Business Market Insights

January 4, 2022

Bus Charter Services Market Emerging Technologies, Rising Trends Research 2027 – FlixBus Charter, Apollo, Rent-Autobus, Trailways Europe, EURO STAR BUSES, etc

December 15, 2021

Mining Equipment Tire Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Advance, Aichi, Titan

December 28, 2021
Back to top button