Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries in global, including the following market information:

Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-cathode-active-materials-for-lithiumion-batteries-2022-2028-130

Global top five Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries include By Company, Nichina, Toda Kogyo, L & F, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Umicore, Shanshan Technology, Xiamen Tungsten and Beijing Easpring, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide (NMC)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

3C Electronic Battery

Electric-Vehicle Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Others

Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

By Company

Nichina

Toda Kogyo

L & F

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Umicore

Shanshan Technology

Xiamen Tungsten

Beijing Easpring

GEM

Hunan Changyuan

Ronbay Technology

Hunan Reshine

Guizhou Anda

Pulead

Guizhou ZEC

Xiangtan Electrochemical

Hunan Yuneng

Tianjian B&M

Shenzhen Dynanonic

Xinxiang Tianli

BRT

Jiangmen Kanhoo

Zhuoneng

Fulin

BASF

