Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries in global, including the following market information:
Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-cathode-active-materials-for-lithiumion-batteries-2022-2028-130
Global top five Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries include By Company, Nichina, Toda Kogyo, L & F, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Umicore, Shanshan Technology, Xiamen Tungsten and Beijing Easpring, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
- Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
- Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
- Lithium Nickel Cobalt Manganese Oxide (NMC)
- Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- 3C Electronic Battery
- Electric-Vehicle Battery
- Energy Storage Battery
- Others
Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Cathode Active Materials for Lithium-ion Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- By Company
- Nichina
- Toda Kogyo
- L & F
- Sumitomo Metal Mining
- Umicore
- Shanshan Technology
- Xiamen Tungsten
- Beijing Easpring
- GEM
- Hunan Changyuan
- Ronbay Technology
- Hunan Reshine
- Guizhou Anda
- Pulead
- Guizhou ZEC
- Xiangtan Electrochemical
- Hunan Yuneng
- Tianjian B&M
- Shenzhen Dynanonic
- Xinxiang Tianli
- BRT
- Jiangmen Kanhoo
- Zhuoneng
- Fulin
- BASF
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports