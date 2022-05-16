Quantum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quantum in Global, including the following market information:
Global Quantum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quantum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Quantum include Google, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Toshiba, NTT, Honeywell, D-Wave Solutions and Alibaba Quantum Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Quantum companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Quantum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Quantum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Global Quantum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Quantum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cybersecurity
- Drug Development
- Financial Modeling
- Artificial Intelligence
- Others
Global Quantum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Quantum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Quantum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Quantum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Intel
- Toshiba
- NTT
- Honeywell
- D-Wave Solutions
- Alibaba Quantum Technology
- Lockheed Martin
- QuantumCTek
