Quantum Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quantum in Global, including the following market information:

Global Quantum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

The global Quantum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quantum include Google, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, Toshiba, NTT, Honeywell, D-Wave Solutions and Alibaba Quantum Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quantum companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Quantum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quantum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Quantum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Quantum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cybersecurity

Drug Development

Financial Modeling

Artificial Intelligence

Others

Global Quantum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Quantum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quantum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quantum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Intel

Toshiba

NTT

Honeywell

D-Wave Solutions

Alibaba Quantum Technology

Lockheed Martin

QuantumCTek

