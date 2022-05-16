Latent tuberculosis Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Latent tuberculosis Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Latent tuberculosis Testing market was valued at 1436.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2029.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Latent tuberculosis Testing include Qiagen, Sanofi, Oxford Immunotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Par Sterile and Bio-Rad Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Latent tuberculosis Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)
- Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA)
Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Latent tuberculosis Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Latent tuberculosis Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Qiagen
- Sanofi
- Oxford Immunotec
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Par Sterile
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Latent tuberculosis Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Latent tuberculosis Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Latent tuberculosis Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latent tuberculosis Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Latent tuberculosis Testing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latent tuberculosis Test
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
China Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027