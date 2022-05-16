Latent tuberculosis Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Latent tuberculosis Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7071571/global-latent-tuberculosis-testing-2022-2028-508

The global Latent tuberculosis Testing market was valued at 1436.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2029.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Latent tuberculosis Testing include Qiagen, Sanofi, Oxford Immunotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Par Sterile and Bio-Rad Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Latent tuberculosis Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tuberculin Skin Test (TST)

Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA)

Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Latent tuberculosis Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Latent tuberculosis Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qiagen

Sanofi

Oxford Immunotec

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Par Sterile

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-latent-tuberculosis-testing-2022-2028-508-7071571

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Latent tuberculosis Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Latent tuberculosis Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Latent tuberculosis Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Latent tuberculosis Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latent tuberculosis Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Latent tuberculosis Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latent tuberculosis Test

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

China Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027