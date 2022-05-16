B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of B2B eCommerce Platform Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global B2B eCommerce Platform Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of B2B eCommerce Platform Software include Retalo, Handshake Corp., DreamingCode, Contalog, GoECart, Insite Software, 3dcart, PrestaShop and BigCommerce, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the B2B eCommerce Platform Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- On-cloud
- On-premise
Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Small Businesses
- Midsized Businesses
- Large Businesses
Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies B2B eCommerce Platform Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies B2B eCommerce Platform Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Retalo
- Handshake Corp.
- DreamingCode
- Contalog
- GoECart
- Insite Software
- 3dcart
- PrestaShop
- BigCommerce
- WOOCOMMERCE
- Shopify
- Magento
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top B2B eCommerce Platform Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global B2B eCommerce Platform Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 B2B eCommerce Platform Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies B2B eCommerce Platform Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 B2B eCommerce Platform Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 B2B eCommerce Platform Software Companies
3.6.2 List of G
