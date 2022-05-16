Digital Insurance Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Digital Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Life Insurance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Insurance include Allianz, Chubb, XL Group, The Digital Insurer, Digital Insurance Group, Esurance, Lemonade, Root and Next Insurance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Life Insurance

Auto Insurance

Business Insurance

Health Insurance

Homeowners Insurance

Others

Global Digital Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Financial Institutions

Retail and Wholesale

Healthcare

Business Services

Manufacturing

Others

Global Digital Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allianz

Chubb

XL Group

The Digital Insurer

Digital Insurance Group

Esurance

Lemonade

Root

Next Insurance

Oscar Health

Haven Life

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Insurance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Insurance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Insurance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Insurance Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Insurance Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Digital Insurance Market Size Markets,

