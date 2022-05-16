Technology

EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EV Continuously Variable Transmission in global, including the following market information:

Global EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five EV Continuously Variable Transmission companies in 2021 (%)

The global EV Continuously Variable Transmission market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EV Continuously Variable Transmission include JATCO, Aisin AW, Honda, Subaru Corporation, Company five, Punch, Wanliyang, Jianglu & Rongda and Fallbrook, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EV Continuously Variable Transmission manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • EV
  • PHEV

Global EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Global EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EV Continuously Variable Transmission Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies EV Continuously Variable Transmission revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies EV Continuously Variable Transmission revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies EV Continuously Variable Transmission sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies EV Continuously Variable Transmission sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • JATCO
  • Aisin AW
  • Honda
  • Subaru Corporation
  • Company five
  • Punch
  • Wanliyang
  • Jianglu & Rongda
  • Fallbrook
  • Torotrak
  • CVTCorp
  • Bosch

