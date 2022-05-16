Impregnated Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Impregnated Paper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Resin Impregnated Paper Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Impregnated Paper include Siemens, ABB, General Electric, Cedaspe, Hubbell, Nanjing Electric HV Bushing, Ankara Seramik A.S, Preis Group and MGC Moser-Glaser AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Impregnated Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Impregnated Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Impregnated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Resin Impregnated Paper
- Oil Impregnated Paper
- Others
Global Impregnated Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Impregnated Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Conductor Insulation
- Power Cable Insulation
- Barrier Insulation
- End-Filling
- Others
Global Impregnated Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Impregnated Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Impregnated Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Impregnated Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Impregnated Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Impregnated Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Siemens
- ABB
- General Electric
- Cedaspe
- Hubbell
- Nanjing Electric HV Bushing
- Ankara Seramik A.S
- Preis Group
- MGC Moser-Glaser AG
- ARTECHE Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Impregnated Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Impregnated Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Impregnated Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Impregnated Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Impregnated Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Impregnated Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Impregnated Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Impregnated Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Impregnated Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Impregnated Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Impregnated Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Impregnated Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Impregnated Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Impregnated Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Impregnated Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Impregnated Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
