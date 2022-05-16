Flaxseed (Linseed) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Flaxseed (Linseed) market was valued at 1556.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2733.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flaxseed Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flaxseed (Linseed) include Hongjingyuan, Shape Foods, Fueder, ADM, Blackmores, GNC, Meng Gu Xiang, Nature’s Bounty and Henry Lamotte Oils, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flaxseed (Linseed) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flaxseed Oil
- Other Flaxseed Products
Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Foods
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flaxseed (Linseed) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flaxseed (Linseed) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flaxseed (Linseed) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Flaxseed (Linseed) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hongjingyuan
- Shape Foods
- Fueder
- ADM
- Blackmores
- GNC
- Meng Gu Xiang
- Nature’s Bounty
- Henry Lamotte Oils
- Wonderful
- Luyuan
- Nature’s Way Products
- Spectrum
- Krishi Oils
- Gustav Heess
- Pharmavite
- Jamieson
- Sundown Naturals
- Ningxia Yousufu Qingzhen Food
- Zonghoo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flaxseed (Linseed) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flaxseed (Linseed) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flaxseed (Linseed) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flaxseed (Linseed) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flaxseed (Linseed) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flaxseed (Linseed) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flaxseed (Linseed) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flaxseed (Linseed) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
