Flax Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Flax market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/150879/global-flax-market-2022-2028-926

Flax Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flax include Kingdom, NZ Group, Siulas, Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile, Long Da linen Textile, Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile, Yogi Yarns, STAR Group and Shibui Knits, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flax Fiber

Flaxseed and Flaxseed Oil

Flax Scraps

Global Flax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Textile Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Flax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Flax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingdom

NZ Group

Siulas

Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile

Long Da linen Textile

Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile

Yogi Yarns

STAR Group

Shibui Knits

Qichun County Dongshen Textile

Hongjingyuan

Shape Foods

Fueder

ADM

Blackmores

GNC

Meng Gu Xiang

Nature’s Bounty

Henry Lamotte Oils

Wonderful

Luyuan

Nature’s Way Products

Spectrum

Krishi Oils

Gustav Heess

Pharmavite

Jamieson

Sundown Naturals

Ningxia Yousufu Qingzhen Food

Zonghoo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/150879/global-flax-market-2022-2028-926

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flax Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flax Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flax Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flax Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flax Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flax Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flax Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flax Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flax Fiber

4.1.3 Flaxseed and Flaxseed Oil

4.1.4 Flax Scraps

4.2 By Type – Global Flax Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Flax Revenue, 2017-2022

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/