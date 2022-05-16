Powder Magnetic Cores Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Powder Magnetic Cores market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MPP Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Powder Magnetic Cores include CSC (Changsung Corp.), MAGNETICS, POCO Magnetic, Hitachi, Micrometals, TDG, Dongbu Electronic Materials, Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM) and Samwha Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Powder Magnetic Cores manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Powder Magnetic Cores Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Powder Magnetic Cores Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- MPP
- Sendust
- High Flux
- Fe-Si
- Others
Global Powder Magnetic Cores Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Powder Magnetic Cores Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power Electronics
- Renewable Energy
- Electric Car
- Consumer Electronics & Appliances
- Others
Global Powder Magnetic Cores Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Powder Magnetic Cores Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Powder Magnetic Cores revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Powder Magnetic Cores revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Powder Magnetic Cores sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Powder Magnetic Cores sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CSC (Changsung Corp.)
- MAGNETICS
- POCO Magnetic
- Hitachi
- Micrometals
- TDG
- Dongbu Electronic Materials
- Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM)
- Samwha Electronics
- DMEGC
- Curie Industrial Co., LTD.
- Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial
- Mirrack (Guangdong) Micro Metal Magnet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Powder Magnetic Cores Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Powder Magnetic Cores Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Powder Magnetic Cores Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Powder Magnetic Cores Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Powder Magnetic Cores Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Powder Magnetic Cores Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Powder Magnetic Cores Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Powder Magnetic Cores Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Powder Magnetic Cores Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Powder Magnetic Cores Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Powder Magnetic Cores Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Powder Magnetic Cores Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Powder Magnetic Cores Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Magnetic Cores Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Powder Magnetic Cores Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Powder Magnetic Cores Companies
4 Sights by Product
