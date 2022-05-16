Air Medical Transport Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Medical Transport in Global, including the following market information:

Global Air Medical Transport Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Medical Transport market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rotary Wing Air Medical Transport Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Medical Transport include Air Methods, Air Medical Group Holdings, PHI, Metro Aviation, Rega, DRF, ADAC Service GmbH, Royal Flying Doctor Service and REVA Air Ambulance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Air Medical Transport companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Medical Transport Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rotary Wing Air Medical Transport Service

Fixed Wing Air Medical Transport Service

Global Air Medical Transport Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aid Applications

Transport Applications

Doctors Attendance Application

Others

Global Air Medical Transport Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Medical Transport revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Medical Transport revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air Methods

Air Medical Group Holdings

PHI

Metro Aviation

Rega

DRF

ADAC Service GmbH

Royal Flying Doctor Service

REVA Air Ambulance

AMR

FAI

Capital Air Ambulance

Native American Air Ambulance

Lifeguard Ambulance

MED FLIGHT

Scandinavian AirAmbulance

Airmed International

Yorkshire Air Ambulance

JAIC

Deer Jet

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Medical Transport Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Medical Transport Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Medical Transport Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Medical Transport Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Medical Transport Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Medical Transport Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Medical Transport Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Medical Transport Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Medical Transport Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Air Medical Transport Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Medical Transport Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Medical Transport Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Medical Transport Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

