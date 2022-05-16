Air Medical Transport Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Medical Transport in Global, including the following market information:
Global Air Medical Transport Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Medical Transport market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rotary Wing Air Medical Transport Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Medical Transport include Air Methods, Air Medical Group Holdings, PHI, Metro Aviation, Rega, DRF, ADAC Service GmbH, Royal Flying Doctor Service and REVA Air Ambulance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Air Medical Transport companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Medical Transport Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Rotary Wing Air Medical Transport Service
- Fixed Wing Air Medical Transport Service
Global Air Medical Transport Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aid Applications
- Transport Applications
- Doctors Attendance Application
- Others
Global Air Medical Transport Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Air Medical Transport Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Air Medical Transport revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Air Medical Transport revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Air Methods
- Air Medical Group Holdings
- PHI
- Metro Aviation
- Rega
- DRF
- ADAC Service GmbH
- Royal Flying Doctor Service
- REVA Air Ambulance
- AMR
- FAI
- Capital Air Ambulance
- Native American Air Ambulance
- Lifeguard Ambulance
- MED FLIGHT
- Scandinavian AirAmbulance
- Airmed International
- Yorkshire Air Ambulance
- JAIC
- Deer Jet
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Air Medical Transport Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Air Medical Transport Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Air Medical Transport Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Air Medical Transport Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Air Medical Transport Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Air Medical Transport Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Air Medical Transport Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Air Medical Transport Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Medical Transport Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Air Medical Transport Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Medical Transport Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Medical Transport Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Medical Transport Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
