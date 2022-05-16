Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refrigerated Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics include DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT Post Group, Nippon Express, S.F. Express, Hiron, Zhejiang Int’l Group and China National Accord, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Refrigerated Storage
- Cold Chain Logistics
Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Covid-19 Vaccine
- Other Vaccines
Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DHL
- FedEx
- UPS
- TNT Post Group
- Nippon Express
- S.F. Express
- Hiron
- Zhejiang Int’l Group
- China National Accord
- Square Technology Group
- Aucma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vaccine Cold-chain Logistics Companies
