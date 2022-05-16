6G Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 6G in Global, including the following market information:
Global 6G Market Size 2023-2028, ($ millions)
The global 6G market is projected to reach US$ million by 2028.
We surveyed the 6G companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 6G Market, by Type, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 6G Market Segment Percentages, by Type
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global 6G Market, by Application, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 6G Market Segment Percentages, by Application
- 6G Networks
- Cybersecurity
Global 6G Market, By Region and Country, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 6G Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country
- United States
- Europe
- Asia
- China
- Rest of World
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nokia
- Samsung Electronics
- Huawei
- Ericsson
- Cisco
- ATT
- LG Electronics
- Qualcomm
- Ciena
- Microsoft
- HPE
- Intel
- Telnyx
- Apple
- ZTE
- Vmware
- Verizon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 6G Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 6G Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 6G Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 6G Market Size: 2022 VS 2028
2.2 Global 6G Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2022-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Key 6G Players in Global Market
3.2 Global Companies 6G Product & Technology
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Nokia
4.1.1 Nokia Corporate Summary
4.1.2 Nokia Business Overview
4.1.3 Nokia 6G Product Offerings & Technology
4.1.4 Nokia 6G R&D, and Plans
4.2 Samsung Electronics
4.2.1 Samsung Electronics Corporate Summary
4.2.2 Samsung Electronics Business Overview
4.2.3 Samsung Electronics 6G Product Offerings & Technology
4.2.4 Samsung Electronics 6G R&D, and Plans
4.3 Huawei
4.3.1 Huawei Corporate Summary
4.3.2 Huawei Business Overview
4.3.3 Huawei 6G Product Offerings & Technology
