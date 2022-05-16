Radiation Curing Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radiation Curing Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Radiation Curing Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radiation Curing Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultraviolet Curing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radiation Curing Adhesive include Henkel, Arkema, H.B. FULLER, 3M, Hexion, DOW CORNING CORP, ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS, Eastman Chemical and Mapei S.p.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radiation Curing Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultraviolet Curing

Electron Beam Curing

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive

Military & Aerospace

Others

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Radiation Curing Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radiation Curing Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radiation Curing Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radiation Curing Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Radiation Curing Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Arkema

H.B. FULLER

3M

Hexion

DOW CORNING CORP

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

Eastman Chemical

Mapei S.p.A.

RPM International

Mactac

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Ashland

Huntsman

SIKA AG

GARDNER-GIBSON

Shandong Taiguang

China XD Group

