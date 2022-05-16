Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Digital Fabric Printing Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reactive Dye Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Fabric Printing Ink include Dupont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit, DyStar, SPGprints, BASF, Jay Chemical and Marabu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Fabric Printing Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Reactive Dye Inks

Acidic Ink

Paint Ink

Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Fabric Printing Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Fabric Printing Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Fabric Printing Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Digital Fabric Printing Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont

Huntsman

JK Group

Kornit

DyStar

SPGprints

BASF

Jay Chemical

Marabu

Dow Corning

EFI

Sensient

Magna Colours

Anajet

Print-Rite

Lanyu

Hongsam

INKBANK

TrendVision

INKWIN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Fabric Printing Ink Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Fabric Printing Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Fabric Printing Ink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Fabric Printing Ink Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Fabric Printing Ink Companies

