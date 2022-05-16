Technology

Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 3 minutes read

The global Digital Fabric Printing Ink market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Reactive Dye Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Digital Fabric Printing Ink include Dupont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit, DyStar, SPGprints, BASF, Jay Chemical and Marabu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Digital Fabric Printing Ink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Reactive Dye Inks
  • Acidic Ink
  • Paint Ink
  • Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

 

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Clothing Industry
  • Textile Industry
  • Others

 

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Digital Fabric Printing Ink revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Digital Fabric Printing Ink revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Digital Fabric Printing Ink sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Digital Fabric Printing Ink sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Dupont
  • Huntsman
  • JK Group
  • Kornit
  • DyStar
  • SPGprints
  • BASF
  • Jay Chemical
  • Marabu
  • Dow Corning
  • EFI
  • Sensient
  • Magna Colours
  • Anajet
  • Print-Rite
  • Lanyu
  • Hongsam
  • INKBANK
  • TrendVision
  • INKWIN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Fabric Printing Ink Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Fabric Printing Ink Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Fabric Printing Ink Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Fabric Printing Ink Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Fabric Printing Ink Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Fabric Printing Ink Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Europe Ground Handling Software Market revenue to cross $1,235.30 million by 2027, Says Business Market Insights

January 5, 2022

Graphite Fishing Rods Market Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery Research Report 2021 | Pokee Fishing, Dongmi Fishing, Shimano

December 24, 2021

Coronavirus Test Kits Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – Roche, Kurabo, Seegene

December 24, 2021

Optical Wireless Communication Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2022 to 2027 | Broadcom, General Electric, Honeywell International, Panasonic

December 23, 2021
Back to top button