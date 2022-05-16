Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial controls and factory automation use set technologies and automatic control devices that results the automatic operation and control of industrial processes without significant human intervention and achieving superior performance than manual control. These automation devices include PLCs, PCs, PACs, etc. and technologies include various industrial communication systems. It facilitates to increase the product quality, reliability and production rate while reducing production and design cost by adopting new, innovative and integrated technologies and services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Controls and Factory Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market was valued at 141120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 224990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Control Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Controls and Factory Automation include Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Keyence, Bosch Rexroth and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Controls and Factory Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Control Systems

Measurement and Analytical Products

Switches and Safety Components

Industrial Robot

Others

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Power Industry

Automotive

General Manufacturing

Others

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Controls and Factory Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Controls and Factory Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Keyence

Bosch Rexroth

Honeywell

Fanuc

Omron

Yokogawa Electric

Fuji Electric

KuKa

Inovance Group

General Electric

