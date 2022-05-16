Technology

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Industrial controls and factory automation use set technologies and automatic control devices that results the automatic operation and control of industrial processes without significant human intervention and achieving superior performance than manual control. These automation devices include PLCs, PCs, PACs, etc. and technologies include various industrial communication systems. It facilitates to increase the product quality, reliability and production rate while reducing production and design cost by adopting new, innovative and integrated technologies and services.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Controls and Factory Automation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market was valued at 141120 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 224990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Control Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Controls and Factory Automation include Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Keyence, Bosch Rexroth and Honeywell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Controls and Factory Automation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Control Systems
  • Measurement and Analytical Products
  • Switches and Safety Components
  • Industrial Robot
  • Others

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Oil and Gas
  • Power Industry
  • Automotive
  • General Manufacturing
  • Others

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Industrial Controls and Factory Automation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Industrial Controls and Factory Automation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Siemens
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • ABB
  • Emerson
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Keyence
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • Honeywell
  • Fanuc
  • Omron
  • Yokogawa Electric
  • Fuji Electric
  • KuKa
  • Inovance Group
  • General Electric

