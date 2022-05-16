Android Kiosk Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Android Kiosk in global, including the following market information:
Global Android Kiosk Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Android Kiosk Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Android Kiosk companies in 2021 (%)
The global Android Kiosk market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vending Kiosks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Android Kiosk include Glory Limited, Diebold, NCR Corporation, OKI, Hitachi, GRGBanking, Nautilus, Wincor Nixdorf and IBM Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Android Kiosk manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Android Kiosk Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Android Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vending Kiosks
- Self-Service Kiosks
- Automated Teller Machine
Global Android Kiosk Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Android Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Transport
- Bank
- Others
Global Android Kiosk Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Android Kiosk Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Android Kiosk revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Android Kiosk revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Android Kiosk sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Android Kiosk sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Glory Limited
- Diebold
- NCR Corporation
- OKI
- Hitachi
- GRGBanking
- Nautilus
- Wincor Nixdorf
- IBM Corporation
- Fujitsu Limited
- RedyRef
- Kontron
- SlabbKiosks
- Kiosk Information Systems
- TCN
- Honeywell
- Meridian Kiosks
- UNICUM
- KING STAR
- Eastman Kodak
- Fuji Electronic
