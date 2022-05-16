Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Self Balancing Electric Scooter in global, including the following market information:

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Self Balancing Electric Scooter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Self Balancing Electric Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Two-wheeled Self-balancing Scooter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Self Balancing Electric Scooter include Ninebot, Inventist, IPS, Robstep, INMOTION, i-ROBOT, OSDRICH, CHIC and Rijiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Self Balancing Electric Scooter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Two-wheeled Self-balancing Scooter

Unicycle Self-balancing Scooter

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Recreation Vehicle

Business

Patrol

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Self Balancing Electric Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Self Balancing Electric Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Self Balancing Electric Scooter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Self Balancing Electric Scooter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ninebot

Inventist

IPS

Robstep

INMOTION

i-ROBOT

OSDRICH

CHIC

Rijiang

ESWING

Airwheel

F-Wheel

Fosjoas

Wolfscooter

Freego

Freefeet Technology

Rooder

Yubu

