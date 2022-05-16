Technology

Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Self Balancing Electric Scooter in global, including the following market information:

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-self-balancing-electric-scooter-2022-2028-978

 

Global top five Self Balancing Electric Scooter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Self Balancing Electric Scooter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Two-wheeled Self-balancing Scooter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Self Balancing Electric Scooter include Ninebot, Inventist, IPS, Robstep, INMOTION, i-ROBOT, OSDRICH, CHIC and Rijiang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Self Balancing Electric Scooter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Two-wheeled Self-balancing Scooter
  • Unicycle Self-balancing Scooter

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Personal Recreation Vehicle
  • Business
  • Patrol

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Self Balancing Electric Scooter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Self Balancing Electric Scooter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Self Balancing Electric Scooter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Self Balancing Electric Scooter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Self Balancing Electric Scooter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Ninebot
  • Inventist
  • IPS
  • Robstep
  • INMOTION
  • i-ROBOT
  • OSDRICH
  • CHIC
  • Rijiang
  • ESWING
  • Airwheel
  • F-Wheel
  • Fosjoas
  • Wolfscooter
  • Freego
  • Freefeet Technology
  • Rooder
  • Yubu

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market Recovery and Impact Analysis Report – EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Travis Perkins Plc, Groupe Adeo

December 24, 2021

Electrical Safety Testers Market Research Report 2022

3 days ago

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

December 17, 2021

Global Portable Dot Matrix Printing Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2028

January 9, 2022
Back to top button