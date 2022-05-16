Game Animation Outsourcing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Game Animation Outsourcing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Game Animation Outsourcing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Game Animation Outsourcing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2D Animation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Game Animation Outsourcing include Kevuru Games, ALCHEMY Information technology, ZVKY, N-iX, EastWorks Studios, 9th Floor, Melior Games, Skywalk Art and Polycount, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Game Animation Outsourcing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Game Animation Outsourcing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Game Animation Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2D Animation
- 3D Animation
Global Game Animation Outsourcing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Game Animation Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mobile Games
- 3A Games
- Others
Global Game Animation Outsourcing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Game Animation Outsourcing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Game Animation Outsourcing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Game Animation Outsourcing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kevuru Games
- ALCHEMY Information technology
- ZVKY
- N-iX
- EastWorks Studios
- 9th Floor
- Melior Games
- Skywalk Art
- Polycount
- GameYan Studio
- Starloop Studios
- RocketBrush
- NarraSoft
- Rabcat Game Art
