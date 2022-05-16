5G V2X Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 5G V2X in Global, including the following market information:
Global 5G V2X Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-g-vx-2022-2028-487
The global 5G V2X market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 5G V2X include V2X Technology, Equipment, Huawei, Qualcomm, Ficosa, Quectel Wireless, Rohde & Schwarz, Autotalks and Keysight Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 5G V2X companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global 5G V2X Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 5G V2X Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
Global 5G V2X Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 5G V2X Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Autonomous Driving
- Fleet Management
- Intelligent Traffic System
- Parking Management System
Global 5G V2X Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 5G V2X Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 5G V2X revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 5G V2X revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- V2X Technology
- Equipment
- Huawei
- Qualcomm
- Ficosa
- Quectel Wireless
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Autotalks
- Keysight Technologies
- Bosch
- Genvict
- Intel
- Harman International
- Cohda Wireless
- Continental
- Nokia
- Samsung
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports