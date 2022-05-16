Jute Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Jute in global, including the following market information:
Global Jute Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Jute Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-jute-2022-2028-247
Global top five Jute companies in 2021 (%)
The global Jute market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Jute Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Jute include Premchand JuteIndustries, Bangalore Fort Farms, Budge Budge Company, Cheviot, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Aarbur, Hitaishi-KK, Howrah Mills Co. Ltd and OASIS AGENCIES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Jute manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Jute Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Jute Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Jute Bags
- Jute Apparel
- Jute Handicrafts
- Jute Textile
- Jute Furnishings
- Others
Global Jute Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Jute Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Global Jute Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Jute Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Jute revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Jute revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Jute sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Jute sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Premchand JuteIndustries
- Bangalore Fort Farms
- Budge Budge Company
- Cheviot
- Ludlow Jute & Specialities
- Aarbur
- Hitaishi-KK
- Howrah Mills Co. Ltd
- OASIS AGENCIES
- Gloster Limited.
- Green Packaging Industries
- Himanshu Jute Fab
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports