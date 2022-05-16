Technology

Jute and Jute Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Jute and Jute Products in Global, including the following market information:

Global Jute and Jute Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Jute and Jute Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Jute Bags Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jute and Jute Products include Premchand JuteIndustries, Bangalore Fort Farms, Budge Budge Company, Cheviot, Ludlow Jute & Specialities, Aarbur, Hitaishi-KK, Howrah Mills Co. Ltd and OASIS AGENCIES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jute and Jute Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Jute and Jute Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Jute and Jute Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Jute Bags
  • Jute Apparel
  • Jute Handicrafts
  • Jute Textile
  • Jute Furnishings
  • Others

Global Jute and Jute Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Jute and Jute Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

Global Jute and Jute Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Jute and Jute Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Jute and Jute Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Jute and Jute Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Premchand JuteIndustries
  • Bangalore Fort Farms
  • Budge Budge Company
  • Cheviot
  • Ludlow Jute & Specialities
  • Aarbur
  • Hitaishi-KK
  • Howrah Mills Co. Ltd
  • OASIS AGENCIES
  • Gloster Limited.
  • Green Packaging Industries
  • Himanshu Jute Fab

