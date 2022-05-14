Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Research Report 2022

The global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market was valued at 72.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.76% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Etching is a process in which layers from the surface of a wafer are removed using chemicals. An etch system shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using liquid chemicals, reaction gases or ion chemical reaction. An etch system is used in manufacturing lines for semiconductors and other electronic devices. Semiconductor etch equipment is used copiously in various semiconductor fabrication processes. Among the different types of semiconductor etch equipment available in the market, dry etch equipment held the largest etch equipment market share in 2016 both in terms of revenue and volume. Reduced material consumption coupled with low cost associated with disposing the materials. However, the wet etching equipment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate both in terms of value and volume owing to its higher adoption rate in wafer manufacturing process due to its high etching rate and ease of operation. By equipment type the semiconductor etch equipment can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. The semiconductor etch equipment market size can be further segmented by etching film type into conductor etching process, & dielectric etching process, and polysilicon etching process). The market has several application areas such as logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), power device, RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), and CMOS image sensors.By Equipment Type the semiconductor etch equipment market can be bifurcated into dry etching equipment, and wet etching equipment. High etching rate and ease of operation of wet etching equipment are some of the factors responsible for the high growth rate of this segment.

By Market Verdors:

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron Limited

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Oxford Instruments

SPTS Technologies

Plasma-Therm

GigaLane

SAMCO Inc

NAURA

AMEC

By Types:

Wet Etch Equipment

Dry Etch Equipment

By Applications:

Logic and Memory

Power Device

MEMS

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Semiconductor Etch Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Wet Etch Equipment

1.4.3 Dry Etch Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Logic and Memory

1.5.3 Power Device

1.5.4 MEMS

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Semiconductor Etch Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

