Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market Research Report 2022

The global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators market was valued at 148.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A linear actuator is a device that develops a force and a motion through a straight line. A stepper motor-based linear actuator uses a stepping motor as the source of rotary power. Inside the rotor, there`s a threaded precision nut instead of a shaft. The shaft is replaced by a lead-screw. As the rotor turns (as in a conventional stepper motor), linear motion is achieved directly through the nut and threaded screw. It makes sense to accomplish the rotary to linear conversion directly inside the motor, as this approach greatly simplifies the design of rotary to linear applications. This allows high resolution and accuracy ideal for use in applications where precision motion is required.In 2019, Parker Hannifin, Thomson Industries, Haydon Kerk and Physik Instrumente (PI) ranked Top 4 of the revenue share in global market, accounting 52.68% of the total share. According to the study of classification by type, the External Stepper Motor Linear Actuators segment held main share of the global market with 38.27%, in terms of revenue. Based on application, the Machinery Automation segment consumed the largest part of Stepper Motor Liner Acurators, accounting for 41.70% of total volume in 2019. North America held a key market revenue share in 2019 with 46.74%.

By Market Verdors:

Parker Hannifin

Thomson Industries

Haydon Kerk

Physik Instrumente (PI)

IAI Corporation

THK

Lin Engineering

JVL Company

Curtiss Wright

Changzhou DINGS E&M

Helix Linear Technologies

Microstep GmbH

Venture Mfg

OMS Motion

By Types:

Captive Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

Non-Captive Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

External Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Captive Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

1.4.3 Non-Captive Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

1.4.4 External Stepper Motor Linear Actuators

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Medical Devices

1.5.3 Pumping Systems

1.5.4 Machinery Automation

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market

1.8.1 Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Stepper Motor Linear Actuators Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

